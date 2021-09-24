Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.12. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.97 to $22.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.51. 440,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,438. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $164.31 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

