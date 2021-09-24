Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

VBLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.10 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

