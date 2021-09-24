Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.46. 454,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,611. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.