Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 674,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,027. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

