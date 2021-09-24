Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $525.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.30 million and the lowest is $514.40 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Itron stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

