Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $220.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted sales of $156.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $862.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of MXL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

