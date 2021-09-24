Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,368. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.