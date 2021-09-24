Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $232.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the highest is $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

