Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.