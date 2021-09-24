Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

