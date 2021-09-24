Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $28.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CDXS opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

