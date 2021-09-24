Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 321,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,784. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

