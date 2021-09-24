Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.16). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($7.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. 785,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

