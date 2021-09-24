Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sientra by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIEN stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

