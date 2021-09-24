Zano (ZANO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $283,562.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $283,562.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.54 or 0.99950540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.00807877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00391635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00271293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,859,733 coins and its circulating supply is 10,830,233 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

