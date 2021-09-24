Zeepin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $420,993.85 and $6,282.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00147949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.94 or 1.00296995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.70 or 0.06823125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00777821 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

