Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,467.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $27,467.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00258825 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00123502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00158390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,513,004 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars.

