ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) were up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24.

About ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

