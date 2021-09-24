ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Trading Up 4,515.4%

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) was up 4,515.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 33,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

ZipLink Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

