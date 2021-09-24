ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Hits $122.61 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $122.61 million and $9.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00108376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00147757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,862.51 or 1.00127012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.63 or 0.06787556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.44 or 0.00778925 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

