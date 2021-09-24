Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $204.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

