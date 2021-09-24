ZumCoin Trading 64.3% Lower This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $669,258.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

