ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $519,334.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00108215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00147950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.41 or 1.00080072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.24 or 0.06795210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00786906 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

