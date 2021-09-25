$0.03 EPS Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Gaia reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

