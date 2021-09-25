-$0.11 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

