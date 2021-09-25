$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

GAIN opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

