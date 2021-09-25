$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 796,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

