$0.48 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 462,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

