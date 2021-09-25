$0.55 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 79,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $308.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

