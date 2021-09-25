$0.73 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 98,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

