$0.87 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $708.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

