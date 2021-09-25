0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $566,888.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $566,888.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

