$1.04 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Silgan also reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

SLGN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 314,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $200,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.