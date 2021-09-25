$1.05 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Forward Air by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

