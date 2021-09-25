$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,046,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,208,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

