$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

