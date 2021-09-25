$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

