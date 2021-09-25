$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.