$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,952. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

