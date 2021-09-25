$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 83,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $227,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

