$1.72 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

