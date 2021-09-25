$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,545. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

