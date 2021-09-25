$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

