1,000,580 Shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Bought by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000. Vinci Partners Investments accounts for approximately 10.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 1.80% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,893. The company has a market cap of $748.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

