107,830 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of AudioCodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

