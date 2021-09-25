1,092,765 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,092,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,377,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.81% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

