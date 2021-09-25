10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.16. 454,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,549. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $781,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

