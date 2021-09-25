$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $112.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $462.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The Lovesac has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,990 shares of company stock worth $5,939,403. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

