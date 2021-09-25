$117.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post $117.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.17 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

SPNS opened at $29.69 on Friday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

