$120.42 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce sales of $120.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $491.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4,515.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

